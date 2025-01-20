In New Jersey, immigrants and advocates brace for Trump crackdown

Immigrants and advocates in New Jersey brace for Trump executive orders on immigration

President Trump has announced plans for what he calls the largest deportation operation in U.S. history, targeting sanctuary cities where undocumented immigrants are supposed to be protected from deportation.

"It's really scary what immigrant communities are facing," said Viri Martinez of the New Jersey Alliance for Immigrant Justice. "The threat of family separation, communities being separated is very, very real."

Martinez said the organization has observed an expansion of immigration detention centers in New Jersey over the past six months.

"Since Election Day, we knew what was coming. And more than ever, New Jersey has to step up," Martinez said.

Incoming national security advisor Rep. Mike Waltz told CBS Face the Nation host Margaret Brennan on Sunday that the immigration raids will be forceful.

"They're going to go after criminal gangs that are terrorizing our cities," Waltz said.

"We're in a number of conversations with a number of countries that will agree to take them," Waltz added.

Local immigrant advocacy groups say the move has heightened fear among immigrant communities, who are bracing for intensified enforcement.

In response, the New Jersey Alliance for Immigrant Justice launched an aggressive "Know Your Rights" campaign to inform immigrants about their protections during encounters with immigration officers and ICE agents.

"Most importantly, don't answer the door. Don't provide any information," Martinez said. "You have a right to remain silent, and you can tell them to not come inside."