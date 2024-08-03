New Jersey Health Department issues warning about harmful algal blooms in some swimming areas

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Before jumping into the water to stay cool, the New Jersey Department of Health is issuing an important health notice. The health department says there are high levels of harmful algal blooms or HABs in several of the state's swimming areas.

Some of the affected areas include Alloway Creek, in Salem county, and Silver Lake and Sunset Lake in Essex County.

HABs can cause serious health complications, illness, liver damage and even death.

The health department is advising people to protect themselves by not going into or swimming in closed-off areas.

There is a map of the affected swimming areas on the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection's website.

Kevin Biallas, NJDEP