New Jersey group working to make pregnancy safer for Black women

NEW YORK -- The United States is the only industrialized nation where maternal health outcomes are in decline.

For Black women, the disparity is even greater.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Black women in the United States are three times more likely to die from a pregnancy-related cause than white women.

But a group in New Jersey is determined to make it safer for Black women to have a healthy pregnancy.

Perinatal Health Equity Initiative Executive Director and registered nurse Dr. Nastassia Harris spoke with us to share more about their important work.

