South Jersey families find refuge from heat wave at splash pad

DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) — It's another day and another hot one in South Jersey.

"We went down the shore this past weekend, so that was a nice relief from the heat," Julia Angelucci said.

Families came to the splash pad at Fasola Park in Deptford to cool off in the water.

"Our air conditioner broke a couple weeks ago and it's finally fixed, but it's hot," said Lindsay Weiner from Westville. "We love to go to the beach. We were actually going to go today and figured this might be easier."

"We have a water table at home but that's nothing compared to this," Eddie Rider said. "Get her doused hopefully not too much to upset her, but enough to keep her cool."

"We have a pool so I feel like I am cheating from my pool," said Morgan Smith from Barrington.

Some families say they came later in the day in hopes it would be a tad cooler.

"We did because it was hot earlier, very hot. We were just trying to have fun with the kids," one woman said.

And when it comes to battling the hot weather later in the week, people say they will search for even more relief all over again

"Just winging it, I guess, taking it easy. Keeping the air condition on high and staying in the pool," Smith said.

The extreme heat South Jersey is experiencing will become more common because of climate change, according to New Jersey environmental leaders. For that reason, they have released a draft Extreme Heat Resilience Action Plan, which provides a blueprint for the state to address hotter temperatures.

The plan includes adding bus shelters and building a map for residents to find pools, cooling centers and other resources.