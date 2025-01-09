Body found in New Jersey state forest identified, suspect charged, state police say

Body found in Belleplain State Forest identified as New Jersey woman, police say

The body of a woman found in Belleplain State Forest in December has been identified and a suspect has been charged in connection with the investigation, New Jersey State Police said.

The victim, who police said was found in a refrigerator, is Laura Hughes, 50, of Runnemede, New Jersey, police said.

Christopher R. Blevins, 45, of Gloucester City, New Jersey, has been charged with disturbing and desecrating human remains and hindering apprehension in connection with this investigation, according to police.

Police shared several photos on Facebook of distinct tattoos on the woman's body and a picture of her necklace in hopes of identifying her.

According to the criminal complaint, Blevins was Hughes' boyfriend, and investigators learned that the couple had "a history of domestic violence, drug and alcohol abuse."

Investigators looked at communication records between Hughes and Blevins and found gaps around the time Hughes went missing, the complaint says.

Additionally, license plate readers captured Blevins' Dodge Ram traveling with a "refrigerator-shaped object" in Long Beach Township and Sea Isle City on two separate days in July before he fled the country in early August, according to the complaint.

Blevins fled to Mexico in the same truck and surrendered to authorities in Mexico City in August. He admitted to being involved in "a violent incident" in Runnemede and "stated that he may have killed someone in a bar fight," according to his criminal complaint.

State police said the investigation is ongoing.