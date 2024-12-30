Human remains found in Belleplain State Forest had distinct tattoos, New Jersey State Police say

New Jersey State Police are looking for help identifying human remains found earlier this month in the Belleplain State Forest.

The department said the remains, which they believe belong to a Caucasian or Hispanic woman, were found in Dennis Township, Cape May County on Sunday, Dec. 22.

Police shared several photos on Facebook of distinct tattoos found on the woman's body that they hope will help lead to an identification.

Human remains found in Belleplain State Forest New Jersey State Police

The first is a koi fish tattoo on the upper right portion of her back; the second is a rose tattoo that extends from the left ribs to her chest and hip.

NJSP said in the post investigators believe the woman was about 5' 1" tall, and was found with a "distinctive" yoga mat and necklace.

Necklace and yoga mat found with human remains in the Belleplain State Forest New Jersey State Police

Anyone with information is asked to contact NJSP Troop 'A' Woodbine Station at (609) 861-5698, or the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office at (609) 465-1135 ext. 3480.