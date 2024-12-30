Watch CBS News
Local News

Human remains found in Belleplain State Forest had distinct tattoos, New Jersey State Police say

By Alexandra Simon

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

New Jersey State Police are looking for help identifying human remains found earlier this month in the Belleplain State Forest.

The department said the remains, which they believe belong to a Caucasian or Hispanic woman, were found in Dennis Township, Cape May County on Sunday, Dec. 22.

Police shared several photos on Facebook of distinct tattoos found on the woman's body that they hope will help lead to an identification.  

Human remains found in Belleplain State Forest
Human remains found in Belleplain State Forest New Jersey State Police

The first is a koi fish tattoo on the upper right portion of her back; the second is a rose tattoo that extends from the left ribs to her chest and hip.

NJSP said in the post investigators believe the woman was about 5' 1" tall, and was found with a "distinctive" yoga mat and necklace.

Necklace and yoga mat found with human remains in the Belleplain State Forest
Necklace and yoga mat found with human remains in the Belleplain State Forest New Jersey State Police

Anyone with information is asked to contact NJSP Troop 'A' Woodbine Station at (609) 861-5698, or the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office at (609) 465-1135 ext. 3480.

Alexandra Simon

Alexandra Simon is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Alex started her career at CBS21 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania before joining KARE 11 News in Minneapolis, where she covered breaking news, features and often cold weather.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.