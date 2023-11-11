New Jersey Congressman Andy Kim launches U.S. Senate campaign

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (CBS) -- Congressman Andy Kim officially launched his campaign for U.S. Senate in Pennsauken, N.J. Friday afternoon.

Kim is running in the 2024 democratic primary and hoping to take the seat of incumbent Sen. Bob Menendez.

The kickoff event was held at Double Nickel Brewing Co., the same place where he announced his run for the U.S. House in 2018.

He compared Friday's event to his 2017 congressional campaign launch in a post on his X account, formerly known as Twitter.

Last night I kicked off my Senate campaign in the same place I launched my first Congressional campaign six years ago. Back then many people told me it was impossible for us to win. I wasn’t sure I’d have the energy and resources to continue. But then something happened…



When I… pic.twitter.com/MdlAlAy9eH — Andy Kim (@AndyKimNJ) November 11, 2023

"When I showed up at my 2017 launch I thought maybe a few dozen people would show. Instead, when I walked into the Double Nickel, hundreds were packed in. It was the first time that I started to truly believe that I could win. Many that showed up didn't know each other. But we would join forces and build one of the strongest grassroots operations in NJ history. We were pulled together by a common feeling that things in our nation needed to change. And 11 months later, we pulled off one of most improbable wins in the country. Last night, once again hundreds showed up with an unstoppable excitement. People are ready for change. They are hungry for new leadership. The energy filled me with hope. I believe. We can win! We will win," the post read in part.

Menendez was indicted on sweeping corruption charges earlier this year. It's unclear if he will run for reelection at this time.

Kim is the first Asian American elected to federal office from New Jersey.