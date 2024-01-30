Lambertville business owners concerned but optimistic after partial bridge closure

Business owners worried but optimistic after partial closure on New Hope-Lambertville Bridge

LAMBERTVILLE, N.J. (CBS) -- Business owners said Tuesday they were worried about weekend shopping, but not overly so, on day one of a partial closure of a bridge feeding traffic across the Delaware River.

"They want coffee morning, noon, and night, so we are here for them," said Carolyn Gadbois, the owner of Union Coffee, which was just around the corner from the New Hope-Lambertville Toll-Supported Bridge.

Crews took bridge traffic down to just one lane out of Lambertville early Tuesday morning. That partial closure would last until the end of Sept. 2024.

"I came into town on the alternate route today," she said. "And, I saw lots of signage coming from the Pennsylvania side. So, I was really excited to see that."

That is because she was also a member of the Greater Lambertville Chamber of Commerce. She said business owners worked hard with the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission to make sure there were enough signs for the three-mile detour and access for more than just the cars coming into this neighborhood full of small businesses.

"In particular, the walkway as well as the change in traffic patterns in town and how it would affect the business community," Gadbois said.

Business owners in Lambertville said the fact that the lane closed on a Tuesday was actually a good thing.

"It's a little bit slower and I think that that gives a lot of people a little bit more time to reconsider their patterns and their travel," Craig Andrews said.

Andrews owns Le Chocolate Box, also near the bridge. He said Tuesdays are normally slow at the confectionery. However, he was excited that the Lambertville Station Restaurant hosted an informational meeting with government leaders.

"And that kind of like a heads-up of what's going to happen with detailed maps and posters and things like that," he said.

Andrews said he was still concerned that foot traffic may be slow over the weekend and this summer but he was holding onto optimism.

"I think that if there is a will for chocolate, you are going to find a way to get over here," he said.