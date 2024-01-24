Businesses and customers brace for partial bridge closure in Bucks County

NEW HOPE, Pa. (CBS) – Traffic across the New Hope-Lambertville Toll-Supported Bridge – also known as the Free Bridge – is flowing, for a few more days.

Starting Tuesday, the eastbound lane will close for repairs.

"Good thing is that it's starting in the winter. So by the time spring and summer comes, we are already used to it," Michelle Ware, owner of The Little Radish smoothie and juice bar, said.

The spot is inside The Ferry Market food hall, around the corner from the bridge. Ware knows that starting next week, customers will face detours to get their favorite juices and smoothies. She said she is ready to keep business afloat with delivery and online ordering.

"So, you can order it online and it will already be ready by the time you get here," she said.

Ware was ready to pivot for a while. The work will leave the westbound lane open, and it will not be done until the end of September 2024. However, Joseph Resta, executive director of the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission, said the bridge needs these repairs.

"The entire bridge is essentially kind of scraped and painted. Any structural repairs to any of the structural steel are completed, as well," he explained. "There will be a detour in place for the duration of the project that detours vehicles that want to travel eastbound to Lambertville."

Some people were worried about more than the vehicle traffic. One manager was bracing for detours for foot traffic, as well.

"If it's going to take you 10 months, then take 10 months, but keep the walkway open for these people," said Peter Palilonis, manager of The Spot Specialty Sandwiches.

He lives on the New Jersey side of the bridge and walks across to work in New Hope. He said neighbors insisted that the walkway stay open most of the time and that a shuttle run when the walkway needs to close.

"I think it's amazing. This is the reason why we elect people to do stuff like this, is to help the community and they did," Palilonis said. "We spoke up and they listened."