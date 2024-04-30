Police give warning about high tech tracking device used to steal pricey cars in New Castle County

The High-tech Heist: Criminals use clever tactics to steal pricey cars in New Castle County

NEWARK, Del. (CBS) -- New Castle County police are issuing a warning about high-end vehicle thefts. Criminals are putting a tracking device on people's cars that are parked in public areas, following drivers to their homes and attempting to steal the cars at night.

On April 16, two people came forward to police reporting that they found a tracking device on their vehicles. One of the victims lives in the Harmony Woods subdivision, while the other lives in a development near Smalley's Pond.

Police have seen a rise in the thefts of high-performance Mopar vehicles, including SRT Models, Scat Pack Models of Dodge Chargers, Dodge Challengers, Dodge Hellcats, Dodge Durango and Jeep Trackhawks.

"If this [device] was placed in a public location, they're following the vehicle to the vehicle's home and later in the night, week, whenever time frame is appropriate for them, they're coming and stealing the vehicles," Senior Corporal Richard Chambers, of the New Castle County Police Department, said.

Police urge car owners to be aware of their surroundings and contact detectives immediately.

"Do not take these off your vehicle. Let the detectives do it if there's evidence on here, we would like to collect it," Chambers said.

Some residents said they are planning to keep a closer eye on their vehicles.

"I will use whatever means I deem necessary to protect my family and my property," said C.D. Long, the neighbor of one of the victims.

As for Long, he's planning to keep a closer eye on his driveway and his neighbor's driveway for any suspicious activity.

"I don't know too many people who can go out and buy a new $60, $70, $80,000 vehicle," he said. "They need to take precautions."