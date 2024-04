The High-tech Heist: Criminals use clever tactics to steal pricey cars in New Castle County A new high-tech device makes it easier for thieves to follow you and steal your car. The tracker is about the size of four cell phones stacked together. At least one local police department said it’s been used in our area. Detectives are sounding the alarm on certain cars being targeted and what you need to know to avoid becoming a victim. Madeleine Wright reports.