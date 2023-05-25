Watch CBS News
Crime

Neera Nicholas-Hudson, woman wanted for multiple hit-and runs, arrested: police

By Danielle Elllis

/ CBS Philadelphia

Woman wanted in multiple Philadelphia hit-and-runs, police say
Woman wanted in multiple Philadelphia hit-and-runs, police say 02:14

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The woman wanted in several Christmas night hit-and-runs in Philadelphia has been arrested, according to police. Neera Nicholas-Hudson, 32, was taken into custody Thursday, Philadelphia police said.

Nicolas-Hudson was wanted for her alleged connection to multiple car crashes on Christmas 2022, including the fatal hit-and-run of a pedestrian.

Police said Nicholas-Hudson was driving a 2005 silver/blue Mustang on December 26, 2022, when she was allegedly involved in a crash involving a scooter and multiple cars outside of Rivers Casino on Delaware Avenue. A 51-year-old scooter driver was taken to the hospital with a shattered leg but was expected to be OK. 

16pkg-mw-broad-st-hit-and-run-frame-1265.jpg

As Nicholas-Hudson was fleeing the scene of the initial crash, police said she was then allegedly involved in a second crash, hitting a bicyclist at Broad Street and Spring Garden. The bicyclist was taken to a nearby hospital and was also expected to be OK.

After hitting the bicyclist, police said Nicholas-Hudson then allegedly fatally struck a pedestrian at Broad Street and Lehigh Avenue. That victim, identified as 22-year-old Roland Darrel White, was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said Nicholas-Hudson then left her vehicle at Broad Street and Indiana Avenue, where it was towed for investigation.

An arrest warrant was subsequently issued for Nicolas-Hudson for murder and homicide by vehicle, as well as other related offenses. 

White's family also offered a reward for an undisclosed amount of money for any information leading to Nicolas-Hudson's arrest. 

Officials also urge anyone with information on these incidents to contact the Crash Investigation Division at 215-685-3180 or dial 911.

Police did not release any other details about her arrest at this time.

First published on May 25, 2023 / 3:13 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.