Neera Nicholas-Hudson, woman wanted for multiple hit-and runs, arrested: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The woman wanted in several Christmas night hit-and-runs in Philadelphia has been arrested, according to police. Neera Nicholas-Hudson, 32, was taken into custody Thursday, Philadelphia police said.

Nicolas-Hudson was wanted for her alleged connection to multiple car crashes on Christmas 2022, including the fatal hit-and-run of a pedestrian.

Police said Nicholas-Hudson was driving a 2005 silver/blue Mustang on December 26, 2022, when she was allegedly involved in a crash involving a scooter and multiple cars outside of Rivers Casino on Delaware Avenue. A 51-year-old scooter driver was taken to the hospital with a shattered leg but was expected to be OK.

As Nicholas-Hudson was fleeing the scene of the initial crash, police said she was then allegedly involved in a second crash, hitting a bicyclist at Broad Street and Spring Garden. The bicyclist was taken to a nearby hospital and was also expected to be OK.

After hitting the bicyclist, police said Nicholas-Hudson then allegedly fatally struck a pedestrian at Broad Street and Lehigh Avenue. That victim, identified as 22-year-old Roland Darrel White, was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said Nicholas-Hudson then left her vehicle at Broad Street and Indiana Avenue, where it was towed for investigation.

An arrest warrant was subsequently issued for Nicolas-Hudson for murder and homicide by vehicle, as well as other related offenses.

White's family also offered a reward for an undisclosed amount of money for any information leading to Nicolas-Hudson's arrest.

Officials also urge anyone with information on these incidents to contact the Crash Investigation Division at 215-685-3180 or dial 911.

Police did not release any other details about her arrest at this time.