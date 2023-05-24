Woman wanted in connection to fatal car crash after Christmas: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police have an active arrest warrant for a woman in connection to multiple car crashes after Christmas last year. Police say Neera Nicolas-Hudson, 32, has an arrest warrant for murder, homicide by vehicle and other related offenses from Dec. 26.

After leaving the scene of a second crash on Broad and Spring Garden Streets, police say Nicolas-Hudson hit a pedestrian on Broad Street and Lehigh Avenue. The 22-year-old, identified as Roland Darrel White, was taken to Temple University Hospital and later pronounced dead.

The first incident was at 100 N. Delaware Avenue and involved a scooter and multiple cars. Police say the person using the scooter was taken to Jefferson Hospital with a shattered leg by the fire department and ended up being OK.

The second crash, officials say, was at Broad and Spring Garden Street after Nicolas-Hudson fled from the first crash. They say she hit a bicyclist and they were also taken to Jefferson Hospital and ended up being OK.

The car she was driving, a 2005 Silver/Blue Mustang, was towed for investigation after officials say they found the car at Broad Street and Indiana Avenue.

The family of Roland Darrel White is offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of Nicolas-Hudson, police say.

Officials are urging anyone with information to contact the Crash Investigation Division at 215-685-3180 or dial 911.