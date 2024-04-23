NBA Last 2 Minutes report says officials missed 2 fouls on Tyrese Maxey in Philadelphia 76ers' Game 2 loss to Knicks

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The NBA's Last 2 Minutes report found that officials missed two fouls on Tyrese Maxey in the final 30 seconds that would've benefitted the Philadelphia 76ers in the Game 2 loss against the New York Knicks.

The report on Tuesday also found that Sixers head coach Nick Nurse attempted to call a timeout two separate times but it was "neither recognized nor granted by the officials." Nurse ripped the officiating following Monday's loss and said the refs "ignored" him.

Nurse tried to call the first of two timeouts right before one incorrect non-call happened with 27 seconds left in the game, which led to the Knicks taking the lead.

After Knicks guard Jalen Brunson hit a trey that made it a one-possession game, Sixers guard Kyle Lowry inbounded the ball to Maxey.

But right before the pass, Brunson pulled on Maxey's jersey, which was a foul and affected his ability to secure the pass from Lowry, the report said.

A few seconds later, the two-minute report found refs should've called a foul on Knicks forward Josh Hart after he made lower-body contact with Maxey, which led to him losing his balance and falling on the floor.

Nurse attempted to call a second timeout during that play, but the report said it was the correct non-call because Hart made contact with the ball and the Sixers didn't have clear possession.

"The timeout request is simultaneous to Hart making contact with the ball and PHI not having possession," the report said.

Seconds later, Knicks guard Donte DiVincenzo drilled a three that gave the Knicks a 102-101 lead.

The last two-minute report also found two other incorrect non-calls -- one would've benefitted the Sixers and the other would've benefitted the Knicks.

At the 1-minute, 14-second mark, Knicks forward OG Anunoby should've been called for a defensive three-second violation.

Roughly 30 seconds later, the report said Sixers center Joel Embiid should've been called for a personal foul after his left hand hit DiVincenzo's head.

A Sixers team spokesperson confirmed to CBS News Philadelphia the team plans to file a grievance because of the officiating for the first two games of the series.

The best-of-seven series will continue with Game 3 on Thursday night at the Wells Fargo Center in South Philly.