5 players Philadelphia 76ers could select in 2024 NBA draft — if they keep their first-round pick

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Entering the 2024 NBA draft, the Philadelphia 76ers are in win-now mode as they hope to surround Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey with enough talent to compete for the NBA Finals next season.

Sixers' president of basketball operations Daryl Morey will have two picks entering the draft -- No. 16 overall just outside the lottery and No. 40 overall in the second round via the Jaden Springer trade to the Boston Celtics.

Morey might not use his first-round pick on Wednesday night. Like he's done in his previous drafts with the Sixers, he could deal that pick to acquire a veteran who can contribute and help the team now instead of a player who will likely need time to develop.

But if the Sixers do draft a player at No. 16 overall, here are five players to keep an eye on:

Rob Dillingham, Kentucky guard

Rob Dillingham isn't an ideal fit next to Maxey -- both are on the smaller side for the position. But Dillingham would provide Philadelphia a much-needed spark off the bench on a cheaper, cost-controlled contract.

In his freshman year at Kentucky, Dillingham appeared in 32 games, earned SEC Sixth Man of the Year honors and led all of Division I with 474 points off the bench. He also earned a spot on the SEC All-Freshman team.

Rob Dillingham #0 of the Kentucky Wildcats shoots the ball against Ven-Allen Lubin #2 of the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at Rupp Arena on March 6, 2024 in Lexington, Kentucky. Michael Hickey / Getty Images

Dillingham, who is listed at 6 feet, 1 inch, averaged 15.2 points, 3.9 assists and shot 44.4% on 3-pointers in his lone season in Kentucky.

Isaiah Collier, USC guard

If the Sixers are looking for more backcourt help, they could turn to University of Southern California guard Isaiah Collier.

Collier, who was teammates with Bronny James at USC, was ranked as the No. 1 high school player in the country in 2023.

Isaiah Collier #1 of the USC Trojans looks on in the second half of a first round game against the Washington Huskies in the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament at T-Mobile Arena on March 13, 2024 in Las Vegas. The Trojans defeated the Huskies 80-74. Getty Images

Collier battled a hand injury last season but played in 27 games with the Trojans, including 26 starts. The 6-foot-3-inch guard averaged 16.3 points per game and led all Pac-12 freshman in scoring, which earned him a spot on the 2023-24 Pac-12 All-Freshman team.

Jared McCain, Duke guard

One of the skillsets players alongside Embiid and Maxey need is shooting, and Duke guard Jared McCain fits that bill perfectly.

McCain, a 6-foot-2-inch guard, played and started in 36 games for the Blue Devils and shot 41.4% on 3-pointers.

McCain is one of the best shooters in the entire draft, according to draft analysts, and he even rated in the 95 percentile in catch-and-shoot situations when guarded, according to Synergy Sports.

Jared McCain #0 of the Duke Blue Devils reacts following a three-point basket during the first half against the NC State Wolfpack in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at American Airlines Center on March 31, 2024 in Dallas. Lance King / Getty Images

In 36 games as a freshman at Duke, McCain averaged 14.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

Tristan da Silva, Colorado forward

With the Sixers needing immediate help on their roster, Colorado forward Tristan da Silva could be their guy at No. 16 overall.

Da Silva played at the University of Colorado for four years, including three as a starter, and has a well-rounded game.

Tristan da Silva #23 of the Colorado Buffaloes gestures during the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - First Round game against the Florida Gators at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March 22, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Getty Images

Da Silva, a Germany native, was a two-time All-Pac 12 selection at Colorado and can shoot from deep. He improved his 3-point percentage every year at Colorado and finished his senior season by shooting 39.5% on 3-pointers on nearly five attempts.

In his senior season, da Silva averaged 16.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Kyle Filipowski, Duke forward

Kyle Filipowski spent the past two seasons in Durham, North Carolina, with Duke as the focal point as the team's offense.

At 6 feet, 11 inches, Filipowski should be able to stretch the floor in the NBA. He averaged 16.4 points and shot 50.5% from the field as a sophomore, including 34.8% on 3-pointers.

Kyle Filipowski #30 of the Duke Blue Devils reacts following a three-point basket against the Houston Cougars during the first half in the Sweet Sixteen round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at American Airlines Center on March 29, 2024 in Dallas. Lance King / Getty Images

Filipowski was also a willing rebounder at Duke and led the team by averaging 8.3 per game.

CBS Sports listed Filipowski's pro-comparison as former 76er forward Dario Saric.