Watch CBS News
Local News

Cobbs Creek shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured Sunday morning

By Jessica Macaulay

/ CBS Philadelphia

More than 3 dozen shell casings left behind after fatal shooting in Cobbs Creek
More than 3 dozen shell casings left behind after fatal shooting in Cobbs Creek 01:49

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 20-year-old man is dead after a shooting in West Philadelphia's Cobbs Creek neighborhood. 

Police say more than three dozen shell casings littered the 500 block of South Salford Street in Cobbs Creek where the shooting happened at around 11:19 p.m. 

The man was shot multiple times and taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital by police where he was pronounced dead just after 1 a.m.

Another 20-year-old man was shot and taken to Lankenau Medical Center. Officials said he is stable. 

Several cars were also hit by the gunfire, according to police.

First published on October 8, 2023 / 2:27 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.