Thousands attend pre-National Night Out event in Abington Township

ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa (CBS) -- For nearly 40 years, communities all over the nation have celebrated the annual tradition of National Night Out.

In Abington Township Monday night, thousands came out as they kicked off their annual pre-night-out event.

On a warm summer day, law enforcement officers from police departments throughout Montgomery County were all geared up to engage with the community at the 23rd annual Abington Township pre-night out.

"We love to take advantage of it, get to know some of the ones we haven't seen before. Get to know some of our new residents and see some of our old residents," Lt. Kevin Magee of the Abington Police Department said.

Families gathered at the Abington Town Center where an armored police vehicle quickly caught the eyes of curious youngsters lined up to hop inside.

"It's amazing in there! Because I get to see all the cool things in there," a young girl said.

Little ones' faces also beamed with excitement as they explored real-life emergency equipment gadgets and even mock FBI crime scene evidence.

But the event wasn't only for fun, games and giveaways.

For 39 years, National Night Out has served as a nationwide effort by law enforcement agencies to bridge the gap between communities and the police.

"While the country is struggling, there's no doubt about it around policing, around the issues of the civil justice. This area has an extraordinary set a police forces," State Rep. Madeleine Dean said.

Abington's pre-night out attracts about 5,000 people, but the National Night Out happens every first Tuesday of August.

On Tuesday evening, the Philadelphia Police Department will host dozens of night-out events across the city.

Many families, having meaningful conversations with those who serve and protect.

"A lot of kids now grow-up with different stereotypes of the police, but it feels good to see him interact in a positive light with the police," Robert Hicks, of the 14th Philadelphia Police District, said.