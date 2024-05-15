U.S. Marshals capture man who escaped Philadelphia police custody days after arrest

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A man who escaped Philadelphia police custody earlier this week was captured in the city's Northern Liberties neighborhood Wednesday, according to U.S. Marshals.

Nafiysh Knox-Schenck was arrested Monday for an open warrant on a firearm violation on West Collum Street in East Germantown.

Police claim a gun was taken from Knox-Schenck after his arrest.

According to Philadelphia police, Knox-Schenck was handcuffed in the back of a patrol car but was able to escape after someone opened the door. Police do not know who opened the rear door of the patrol car. Knox-Schenck fled eastbound on foot on West Collum Street.

U.S. Marshals said Knox-Schenck, 32, was arrested again in Northern Liberties on Wednesday morning.

At about 7 a.m., U.S. Marshals did surveillance at a condominium complex in Northern Liberties where they believed Knox-Schenck was hiding, according to a news release. Hours later at 12:30 p.m., U.S. Marshals entered a unit on the sixth floor of the condominium and Knox-Schenck surrendered.

"Our fugitive task force has the most experience in the country apprehending escapees and the Marshals Service will always support law enforcement agencies who need violent criminals brought back into custody," Robert Clark, the Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal for the Eastern Pennsylvania Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force, said in a statement.