Suspect escapes from Philadelphia police custody in East Germantown after arrest, authorities say

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect who escaped from a patrol vehicle after he was arrested on Monday morning, authorities said. 

Police said 32-year-old Nafiysh Knox-Schenck was arrested for an open warrant on a firearm violation on West Collum Street in the city's East Germantown section. 

A firearm was taken from Knox-Schenck after he was arrested, police said. But while he was handcuffed in the back of a patrol car, police said he escaped after someone opened the door. It's unclear who opened the rear door to the patrol car, according to police. 

Police said Knox-Schenck fled eastbound on foot on Collum Street and officers weren't able to catch him. 

Police are urging the public not to approach Knox-Schenck. 

Anyone with information about Knox-Schenck's whereabouts is asked to call 911. 

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates. 

Tom Ignudo is a Digital Content Producer at CBS News Philadelphia. Before CBS Philadelphia, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.

First published on May 13, 2024 / 4:31 PM EDT

