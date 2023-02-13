NJ man arrested after TSA finds gun in carry-on at PHL
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A New Jersey man was arrested at the Philadelphia International Airport after a gun was found in his carry-on bag.
TSA officers say the 9 mm handgun was detected by the X-ray machine on Friday.
The gun was not loaded but agents found 14 bullets in the carry-on as well.
The traveler, who is from Willingboro, was arrested on weapons charges and faces a fine of up to $15,000.
Earlier this month, a man was cited after TSA stopped him from carrying a loaded gun and bullets onto a flight.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.