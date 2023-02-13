NJ man arrested after TSA finds gun in carry-on at PHL

NJ man arrested at PHL after carrying firearm in carry-on

NJ man arrested at PHL after carrying firearm in carry-on

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A New Jersey man was arrested at the Philadelphia International Airport after a gun was found in his carry-on bag.

TSA officers say the 9 mm handgun was detected by the X-ray machine on Friday.

The gun was not loaded but agents found 14 bullets in the carry-on as well.

The traveler, who is from Willingboro, was arrested on weapons charges and faces a fine of up to $15,000.

Earlier this month, a man was cited after TSA stopped him from carrying a loaded gun and bullets onto a flight.