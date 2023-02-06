Watch CBS News
TSA stops man with loaded gun in carry-on bag at PHL airport

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

TSA stops man from carrying loaded gun with bullets onto flight at PHL Airport
TSA stops man from carrying loaded gun with bullets onto flight at PHL Airport 00:23

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Transportation Security Administration says it stopped a man from carrying a loaded gun and bullets onto a flight at Philadelphia International Airport on Sunday.

They say the 9-millimeter caliber gun was loaded with 17 bullets and the carry-on had 17 more.

According to authorities, the man claimed that he forgot the gun was there.

Police cited him for the weapon. He also faces potential federal penalties of as much as $15,000.

TSA writes on its website "you may transport unloaded firearms in a locked hard-sided container as checked baggage only." There are also further restrictions on transporting a firearm which are all listed on the website.

First published on February 6, 2023 / 12:42 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

