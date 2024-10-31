Watch CBS News
Reigning champs "Nightmare NEAR Elm Street" win again in Mt. Holly, New Jersey's annual house decorating contest

By Nikki DeMentri, Nate Sylves

A beloved tradition in the Burlington County town of Mount Holly is back this October.

The Great Halloween Tour of Mt. Holly announced the 2024 winners for the spooktacular house decorating tour and competition. In total, 16 homes competed.

The top spot might look familiar – they are the reigning champs from last year.

First PlaceNightmare NEAR Elm Street

Second Place: Nightmare Before Christmas

Third Place: The Witch's Cemetery

Organizers encourage people to come out and drive around the town to see the scary decorations. The tour is free.

