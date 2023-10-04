Police arrest biker seen smashing woman's windshield, assaulting her in Philadelphia

Mom confronts biker after he shatters her back windshield in Center City traffic

Mom confronts biker after he shatters her back windshield in Center City traffic

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police have made an arrest after a man on a motorcycle was seen smashing the back windshield of a woman's car and assaulting her in front of her children.

The man had not yet been identified Wednesday morning.

@phillypolice SIG & Major Crimes Detectives have made an arrest overnight in the assault/vandalism that occurred on Sunday in center city, involving the male on the motorcycle. Great tips from public and some outstanding detective work. More will follow. — Frank Vanore (@PPDFrankVanore) October 4, 2023

He was seen on video from Sunday stomping twice on Nikki Bullock's back windshield. The 23-year-old mother then exits her car and the biker is seen pulling out a gun on Bullock. He then headbutts her with his helmet. Bullock stood up for herself, pushing the biker and his motorcycle down.

"So I jumped out and I was going at him and I ended up pushing his bike over and everybody starts surrounding me," Bullock told CBS News Philadelphia's Marcella Baietto.

This all happened while Bullock's two children were sitting in the backseat.

"The kids were screaming. Like it was insane," said Bullock, who lives in Prospect Park.

Video from a tourist on a double-decker sightseeing bus went viral and police said the video was being used in their investigation.

