Person of interest ID'd in viral Center City biker assault, vandalism: police sources

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police sources say a person of interest has been identified in connection to the viral video showing a biker smashing the back windshield of a woman's car and then assaulting her in Center City, Philadelphia.

This comes a day after Philadelphia police released photos of the suspect they say is wanted in connection to the aggravated assault and vandalism that took place near City Hall on Sunday, Oct. 1.

It's unclear at this time if the suspect in the photos released by police is the identified person of interest.

Wanted: Suspect for Aggravated Assault/Vandalism in the 9th District [VIDEO] https://t.co/Szm212S3Aq pic.twitter.com/mD2bmGrIkJ — Philadelphia Police Department (@PhillyPolice) October 3, 2023

In Sunday's video, a biker can be seen stomping twice on Nikki Bullock's back windshield. The 23-year-old mother then exits her car and the biker is seen pulling out a gun on Bullock. He then headbutts her with his helmet. Bullock stood up for herself, pushing the biker and his motorcycle down.

This all happened while Bullock's two children were sitting in the backseat.

The video has since become part of the Philadelphia Police Department's investigation into identifying the suspect.

District Attorney Larry Krasner weighed in on what his office would do to the person depicted in the video. "That person, whoever that person is, if that person is caught. And I get the chance to charge that person, we will be going after that person very, very vigorously after that person for that conduct," he said in a press conference.

"Justice will come to light and it's only a matter of time," the 23-year-old mother said.