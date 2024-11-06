Officer injured after motorcycle crash involving dirt bike in Northeast Philadelphia, police say

An officer was injured after a motorcycle crash involving a dirt bike in Northeast Philadelphia on Wednesday night.

The Philadelphia Police Accident Investigation confirmed with CBS News Philadelphia that a highway patrol officer on a motorcycle was hurt after someone on a dirt bike collided with the motorcycle near Leon and Stanwood streets after 9:30 p.m.

The officer and the person on the dirt bike were taken to a hospital. The officer is expected to be OK, and the condition of the person on the dirt bike is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Philadelphia for updates.