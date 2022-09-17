Man dies after crashing into tree on the Boulevard, Philadelphia police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A 35-year-old man died after crashing into a tree on Roosevelt Boulevard Saturday morning, police say. The accident happened around 2:45 a.m. on the 7700 block of East Roosevelt Boulevard.
The man was riding a motorcycle on the northbound side of the Boulevard when he crashed into a tree.
He was pronounced dead on scene by medics around 2:50 a.m.
