Mothers in Charge treats teen girls to day of beauty, dinner and inspiration in Philadelphia

Mothers in Charge hosts dinner party for Philadelphia teen girls in Old City

Mothers in Charge hosts dinner party for Philadelphia teen girls in Old City

Mothers in Charge hosts dinner party for Philadelphia teen girls in Old City

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Oxtail, sweet potatoes, collard greens and salmon were on the menu at a private dinner at Amina in Philadelphia's Old City neighborhood Monday evening.

The special guests at the dinner hosted by the nonprofit Mothers in Charge were a group of teenage girls.

The girls are part of the youth mentoring and support program at Carson Valley Children's Aid, Jacqui Sorrells, of Mothers in Charge, said.

"So much of their life has been to devalue them, now we want to give them value. Treat them like princesses!" Sorrells said.

Many of the girls have been affected by abuse, abandonment and tragedy.

The mentoring program integrates art and real-world experiences into lessons on anger management, conflict resolution and social skills.

"Basically, it's just talking about life," 13-year-old Kimoraa Gabriel said.

"It's cool to be there, the environment. Around people I know. And Ms. Jacqui, she cares for us," Kylia M.C., 16, said.

"They come in and I can see a sweetness about them and a kindness about them," Sorrells said.

Monday was a day of beauty that began with a glam session and etiquette lesson with makeup artist Menyana Cerdan, of Maya's Beauty Salon.

"When I get dressed up, I feel good," Cerdan said. "Even if it's for half an hour, just to let them know there are people out there who care. So they just open up, and it's fun to see."

The day ended at Amina for a quality dining experience and motivational words from Shania Bennett, who let the girls know that despite life's challenges, they're worthy of being treated to the finer things.

At 24 years old, Bennett is Mayor Cherelle Parker's director of youth engagement.

"Everyone claps for me now but I was just like y'all and growing up in the inner city," Bennett said. "I experienced a lot of challenges."