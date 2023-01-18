Mother of slain Camden teen "can get some sleep" after arrest

Teen charged with murder in shooting death of 14-year-old in Camden

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- A 14-year-old boy is charged with murder after Camden County investigators say he shot and killed another teen following a birthday party.

Detectives say the 14-year-old, who hasn't been identified, killed Dai'meon Allen outside the Elks Lodge in Camden early last month.

Shamane Allen says her slain son Dai'meon is one step closer to receiving justice.

"At the end of the day, I just want justice for him," Allen said. "He deserves justice."

The county prosecutor's office credits tips from the community for leading to the arrest.

"I can get some sleep," Allen said. "Some real sleep now at least knowing that the person who took my son's life is not still running the streets and living a free life and happy life."

Prosecutors say toward the end of the party, an argument occurred between some teens which escalated once they left the lodge. Detectives say the 14-year-old suspect pulled out a gun and fired, hitting Dai'meon.

Chief of Detectives Robert Ferris says the stunned community helped investigators solve this case.

"It kind of hit the community, and we were able to get a lot of leads from the community," Ferris said.

Meanwhile, Allen knows this arrest is only the beginning of what could be a long process to get justice so she's drawing strength from her children including Dai'meon.

"He would go and make sure everyone is okay and had strength so I take that from him as well," Allen said. "He's a very strong 14-year-old. He stood on what he believed and he cared for so many."

No motive has been released for the shooting.

Ferris says the investigation is still ongoing. He says there were several people at the party, and they're asking more witnesses to come forward.