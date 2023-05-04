Watch CBS News
Local News

Mother arrested in connection to 3-year-old boy shot by stray bullet in Grays Ferry

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: May 4, 2023 (AM)
Digital Brief: May 4, 2023 (AM) 02:44

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia arrested the 23-year-old mother Wednesday in connection to a three-year-old boy that was shot by a stray bullet in the Grays Ferry neighborhood last Sunday.

Laylaah Muhammad is facing charges including criminal conspiracy, endangering welfare of a child, unsworn falsifying, tampering with evidence, obstruction of justice and false reports.

While police searched for whoever fired that shot, CBS News Philadelphia learned the boy who was hit might not have made it if not for the fast actions of a Good Samaritan.

The Good Samaritan, Meeka Outlaw, was honored by Philadelphia City Council chambers Thursday morning.

The shooter has not been arrested.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on May 4, 2023 / 5:57 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.