Mother arrested in connection to 3-year-old boy shot by stray bullet in Grays Ferry

Digital Brief: May 4, 2023 (AM)

Digital Brief: May 4, 2023 (AM)

Digital Brief: May 4, 2023 (AM)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia arrested the 23-year-old mother Wednesday in connection to a three-year-old boy that was shot by a stray bullet in the Grays Ferry neighborhood last Sunday.

Laylaah Muhammad is facing charges including criminal conspiracy, endangering welfare of a child, unsworn falsifying, tampering with evidence, obstruction of justice and false reports.

While police searched for whoever fired that shot, CBS News Philadelphia learned the boy who was hit might not have made it if not for the fast actions of a Good Samaritan.

The Good Samaritan, Meeka Outlaw, was honored by Philadelphia City Council chambers Thursday morning.

The shooter has not been arrested.