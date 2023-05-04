City Council honors woman who saved child shot in Grays Ferry

Digital Brief: May 4, 2023 (AM)

Digital Brief: May 4, 2023 (AM)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There were emotional moments in Philadelphia City Council chambers Thursday morning. Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson honored Meeka Outlaw.

Outlaw dove into action this past weekend to help a 3-year-old who was shot in Grays Ferry.

Outlaw drove the boy and his mother to a fire station to get treatment.

Outlaw was emotional as she explained why she had to act.

"I'm happy the little boy is OK," Outlaw said, "but what a lot of people don't realize is that when I saw her holding that baby, I saw myself 19 years ago when I lost my daughter. And I didn't lose my daughter to gun violence or anything like that, but I didn't want her to go through what I go through every day."

Johnson said what Outlaw did is what every citizen should do.

The boy is recovering.

His mother is facing charges in connection with the shooting.