City Council honors woman who saved child shot in Grays Ferry
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There were emotional moments in Philadelphia City Council chambers Thursday morning. Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson honored Meeka Outlaw.
Outlaw dove into action this past weekend to help a 3-year-old who was shot in Grays Ferry.
Outlaw drove the boy and his mother to a fire station to get treatment.
Outlaw was emotional as she explained why she had to act.
"I'm happy the little boy is OK," Outlaw said, "but what a lot of people don't realize is that when I saw her holding that baby, I saw myself 19 years ago when I lost my daughter. And I didn't lose my daughter to gun violence or anything like that, but I didn't want her to go through what I go through every day."
Johnson said what Outlaw did is what every citizen should do.
The boy is recovering.
His mother is facing charges in connection with the shooting.
