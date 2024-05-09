Thousands get ready to lace up for the Komen Greater Philadelphia More Than Pink Walk in Bensalem

Breast cancer survivor prepares for the Komen Greater Philadelphia More Than Pink Walk in Bensalem

Breast cancer survivor prepares for the Komen Greater Philadelphia More Than Pink Walk in Bensalem

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) – The community is coming together this weekend to join the fight against breast cancer. Breast cancer survivor Tomika Bryant from King of Prussia is one of 3,000 people taking part in the Komen Greater Philadelphia More Than Pink Walk.

It's happening at Parx Casino in Bensalem at 10 a.m. Sunday. CBS News Philadelphia anchor Natasha Brown is emceeing the event.

The goal of the walk is to raise awareness. It is also a major fundraising event. So far, Susan G. Komen has raised $223,127.28 out of its $500,000 goal for cancer research.

"Even though some people have already lost their journey," Bryant said, "that doesn't mean that we shouldn't keep fighting and encouraging others, you know, make certain you get checked. You know, do your breast checks. Remind your friends — and not just women, men also."

An analysis by Susan G. Komen found race is a factor in breast cancer mortality rates.

"Black women are about 40% more likely to die from breast cancer than White women, and that is a shocking statistic, but one that exists," said Natasha Mmeje, director of community health education at Susan G. Komen.

The disparity is even greater in some cities like Philadelphia. Breast surgical oncologist Teralyn Carter says the disparity is concerning.

"Some of the reasons we can say that account for this are a later stage at presentation sometimes, and some of that is because of mistrust of the medical system," Dr. Carter said.

Dr. Carter said research is being done to address the disparity. She believes clinical trials need to include more Black women so doctors can make sure the medicines they prescribe work.