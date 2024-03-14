Pa. doctor urges to "be a nudge" with online breast cancer risk assessment after Olivia Munn's diagnosis

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The actress Olivia Munn is being applauded for raising awareness about breast cancer but it's also raising a lot of questions about her complicated diagnosis. The actress said her breast cancer was found, not with a mammogram or genetic testing that were both negative.

She said it was a risk assessment test.

Munn, 43, is urging others to be proactive about their health after revealing on Instagram that she underwent a double mastectomy and four surgeries in the last ten months.

The actor shared an emotional video taken in the hospital during her treatment for breast cancer. Munn said the diagnosis came after she had a normal mammogram and was negative for the BRCA gene.

She had her first child at age 41 which increases the risk.

Munn said her doctor decided to calculate her risk with an assessment score.

"They look at a list of risk factors that we know about," Dr. Marisa Weiss said.

Weiss, the director of breast health at Main Line Lankenau Hospital, said a breast cancer risk assessment tool is based on a woman's family history, prior breast biopsies, the age of her first period and when her first child was born.

"It's really important to figure out what you're level of risk is," Weiss said.

Weiss said there can be an elevated risk, even with a normal mammogram and negative genetic testing. That's when an MRI or further testing is needed. She said it depends on the insurance plan but if coverage for a needed test is rejected, people should challenge that.

"Keep fighting, keep pushing, be a nudge," Weiss said.

Weiss commends the actress for getting an important message out, that finding and treating breast cancer can be complicated and that women need to be educated and advocate for themselves.

"Use your voice to push for what you need," Weiss said.

Weiss said some doctors might not do an official assessment test but knowing a patient's background can also evaluate risk.

There is an online version of the test.