Montgomery County officials urge pet safety during "Code Blue Nights"

NARBERTH, Pa. (CBS) -- Montgomery County officials issued a Code Blue declaration Friday and urged pet owners to keep a close eye on their animals.

"Can you give me a high five? Thank you," said Jennifer Morley to her dog Daffodil.

Morley and other pet parents spent a warm Friday morning in General Wayne Park in Narberth. However, Montgomery County officials and Morley were bracing for what the county calls Code Blue nights, with temps or wind chills at 32 degrees or below from Friday at 10 p.m. through Wednesday at 10 a.m.

"I think there is a slippery slope," Morley said. "When the temperature's changing a lot when to take out sweaters and warm items for them."

Daffodil had foster siblings at home from the Pennsylvania SPCA. So, Morley said she knows many pet parents let their dogs stay outside at night for far too long. She had a fix for that.

"So, we take out the jar of peanut butter. And that means if you go to the bathroom, you get a little bit of peanut butter," Morley said. "So, even our puppies will go to the bathroom outside much quicker when we give them an incentive."

At the nearby Narberth Animal Hospital, owner and veterinarian Dr. Jill Stetz urged owners to ditch the myths about furry pets.

"Everyone thinks they have hair so they're safe, but it really depends," Stetz said. "Every animal is different. Some obviously have more hair than others more body fat, less body fat."

Stetz said there are hidden ways your pet can get injured in the cold. She recommended checking between your pets' toes and the pads on their paws.

"You can look to see if there's any like little ice balls stuck in there, snowballs," Stetz said. "This will be the area you would look to the feet for any cuts."

Stetz urged pet parents to check in with themselves and remember this one thing: "If we're cold, they're going to be cold."