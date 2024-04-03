Monday's solar eclipse prompts some Pennsylvania, New Jersey schools to announce early dismissals

What will the solar eclipse look like in Philadelphia? NASA's Dr. Nicky Fox explains

What will the solar eclipse look like in Philadelphia? NASA's Dr. Nicky Fox explains

What will the solar eclipse look like in Philadelphia? NASA's Dr. Nicky Fox explains

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) -- With the highly anticipated solar eclipse just days away, several school districts in Bucks County have announced plans for early dismissal. As of now, five districts have issued announcements, underscoring the significance of the decision.

The total solar eclipse will happen on April 8, 2024, and will travel over our area starting around 2:08 p.m., and ending at about 4:35 p.m.

The Centennial School District detailed its early dismissal schedule on its website's news page.

The statement in part said: "On this day, a solar eclipse will occur during school dismissal hours, and as a precautionary measure, we have decided along with many of our neighboring school districts to implement an early dismissal schedule."

High schools will conclude at 10:30 a.m., middle schools at 11 a.m., and elementary schools at 11:45 a.m.

The district has canceled all after-school activities and events.

Bristol Township School District also confirmed an early dismissal plan.

Harry S. Truman High School will end at 12:05 p.m., Neil A. Armstrong and Benjamin Franklin Middle Schools at 12:30 p.m., while Brookwood, Keystone and Mill Creek Elementary schools will dismiss at 1:15 p.m.

All after-school activities are canceled, with lunch provided for all students.

Central Bucks School District will operate on an early dismissal schedule.

Elementary A schools will dismiss at 11:55 a.m., B schools at 12:10 p.m., and C schools at 12:25 p.m., with middle and high schools dismissing at 10:45 a.m.

In a statement posted on Facebook the Central Bucks School District stated: "This is a rare and exciting phenomenon that has not occurred to this magnitude in Pennsylvania since 1806, and the next total solar eclipse that can be seen from the United States will not be until 2044."

The Central Bucks School District will be operating on an early dismissal schedule for all buildings on Monday, April 8... Posted by Central Bucks School District on Tuesday, April 2, 2024

Neshaminy School District shared its early dismissal details, with high schools ending at 11:30 a.m., middle schools at 12:15 p.m., and elementary schools at 1 p.m.

Lunch will be provided to all students before departure.

Council Rock School District announced its half-day early dismissal schedule on Monday via a lively flier on its Facebook page.

High schools will dismiss at 10:45 a.m., middle schools at 11:30 a.m. and elementary schools at 12:15 p.m.

Read the full message from the Council Rock School District at this link: https://www.smore.com/n/hey08c-a-message-from-council-rock?ref=email Posted by Council Rock School District on Tuesday, April 2, 2024

In New Jersey, several school districts are adjusting schedules for the upcoming solar eclipse as well. Pennsauken, Cherry Hill, and Shore Regional High School Districts have all announced half-day plans for Monday.

Cherry Hill School District outlined its dismissal times: PreK-5 students will be released at 1 p.m., grades 6-8 at 12:15 p.m. and grades 9-12 at 11:45 a.m.

Shore Regional High School issued a statement indicating an early dismissal at 1:30 p.m. Additionally, all after-school activities, co-curricular clubs and athletics scheduled during the eclipse period will be canceled at the Shore Regional campus.

Not all kids will be at home during the eclipse. One group of students from Wynnewood is traveling to Vermont to experience the full effects of a total solar eclipse.

Join CBS Philadelphia Monday at 2 p.m. for a CBS News Special Report: Total Eclipse of the Heartland. At 3 p.m., live coverage of the eclipse in our area will be available on our streaming service.