Moms Demand Action went to Camden City Hall to call for assault weapons ban

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- Gun control advocates are calling on Congress this Mother's Day weekend. They held a rally in South Jersey to demand that lawmakers take action to keep communities safe from gun violence.

Dozens of people gathered at Camden City Hall on Saturday to put pressure on federal lawmakers. It was part of a nationwide effort to stop gun violence.

"If you look at what happens here in New Jersey, we're a very safe state as far as our laws are concerned," Lisa Winkler said. "We actually have an assault weapons ban. Pennsylvania does not."

After the rally, Moms Demand Action from New Jersey marched onto the Ben Franklin Bridge to meet up with Moms Demand Action from Pennsylvania at the halfway point.

Both sides united to call for a ban on weapons that can rapidly fire many bullets.

"It's insanity and I believe it's politically and financially, money motivated," Adam Cerquoni said. "It's got to stop. People need to work together, understand it. We're in it for our children."

Dozens of activists are gathering at Camden City Hall today to demand a federal assault weapons ban in the wake of several school shootings nationwide over the years. City and county commissioners are joining @MomsDemand to support the effort to end gun violence. pic.twitter.com/GWZ2kI7yhP — Madeleine Wright (@MWrightReports) May 13, 2023

The group marched to illustrate how easy it is for people to bring guns from one state to another. They want Congress to build their own bridge to overcome bipartisan differences and pass the legislation.

"My granddaughter, she goes to school," Elizabeth Echevarria said. How do I know something won't happen when I drop her off at school?"

Among the demonstrators was Elizabeth Echevarria, who says her son Nicholas Castellar was shot and killed 11 years ago.

"We don't know who or why they killed my son," Echevarria said. "And it seems to be that this is going on all over Philadelphia, other states. We're losing so many family members, children—a lot of children—and I just would like an end to gun violence."

A message from a mother who has felt the pain of losing a loved one to gun violence.

CBS News Philadelphia attempted to reach a number of groups that are opposed to a federal ban on semi-automatic and automatic weapons but we have not heard back.