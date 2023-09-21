Inmate who escaped Missouri jail captured in Chester County, U.S. Marshals say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An inmate who escaped from a Missouri jail in June was captured in Chester County on Thursday, just over a week after Danelo Cavalcante, the convicted murderer who escaped from prison, was taken back into custody in the same area, the U.S. Marshals said.

Mario Che-Tiul, the escaped inmate, was captured by U.S. Marshals in Avondale at around 1:30 p.m

Che-Tiul escaped from the Barry County Jail in Missouri with several others. The other prisoners were taken back into custody, but Che-Tiul remained on the run until he was found in Pennsylvania.

Che-Tiul was reportedly booked into the jail last December on molestation and incest felony charges, according to CBS affiliate KOLR-TV. He was considered "armed and dangerous" by the Barry County Sheriff's Office.

The arrest of Che-Tiul comes not long after the manhunt for Cavalcante lasted 14 days after he escaped from Chester County Prison on Aug. 31.

The search for Cavalcante had residents and businesses in the rural county on edge for two weeks.

Security footage and thermal cameras from the Drug Enforcement Administration played a big role in bringing Cavalcante back into custody.

Cavalcante was captured in South Coventry Township after he armed himself with a rifle following an incident where a homeowner fired several shots at the inmate.

The search involved local, state and federal law enforcement.

Cavalcante was sentenced to life without parole for fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend, Deborah Brandao, 38 times in the Phoenixville area in 2021 in front of her two young kids.

Cavalcante is now at SCI Phoenix Prison, a maximum-security prison in Montgomery County.

Also in Pennsylvania after Cavalcante's capture, nine teens escaped from Abraxas Academy, a juvenile detention center in Morgantown, Berks County, on Sunday.

The teens were also all caught on Monday.