Mississippi shelter dogs looking for forever homes in Philadelphia region

Mississippi shelter dogs looking for forever homes in Delaware Valley

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- Mississippi shelter dogs left homeless after deadly tornadoes tore across the Midwest are now looking for forever homes in the Delaware Valley.

There are 13 new dogs up for adoption at the Brandywine Valley SPCA in West Chester.

Boots and his fellow pups were in a Mississippi shelter waiting to be adopted two weeks ago.

Then, the tornados hit.

"Their shelter was decimated by the tornados and it was uninhabitable for the animals," Karen Walsh, the senior director of animal relocation at ASPCA, said.

The twister leveled the Amory Humane Society in Monroe County, Mississippi, leaving 60 animals homeless.

That was until the ASPCA animal relocation team jumped in.

"When there's a disaster like this, there are animals that are on the adoption floor of the shelters and so those are the animals we initally relocate," Walsh said.

On Tuesday – 13 of those adoptable pups came to the Brandywine Valley SPCA.

And one of the dogs, Boots, was adopted Thursday.

"We have a mixture of sizes, ages of genders, we have puppies as young as four months old and I think the oldest one that came is four years old," Sara Smith, of the Brandywine Valley SPCA, said.

Now, they're ready for their second chance at life.

"Adopting a dog that has been rescued from a disaster area – it saves two lives," Smith said.

If you don't want to adopt, but you still want to help out, they are also accepting donations.