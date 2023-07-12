Fans head to theaters early for nationwide opening of "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One"

"Mission: Impossible" fans head to theaters early for nationwide opening of "Dead Reckoning Part One

BRYN MAWR, Pa. (CBS) -- Bryn Mawr Film Institute saw a steady stream of matinee fans Wednesday for the nationwide opening of "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One."

Charmangne Diggs is a member of the Bryn Mawr Film Institute. She came all the way from New Jersey to see the film at her favorite theater.

"Everything. Just, everything. I'm a big fan of Tom Cruise," Diggs said.

She said she was particularly impressed by Tom Cruise, who turned 61 years old in time for the premiere and who performed his own stunts.

"Oh! Exciting. Phenomenal," she said. "He does some fantastic stunts."

Linda Thiel agreed.

"He's fearless. It's a lot of fun," Thiel said. "It makes me think, 'Oh! It would be fun to do that if I could too.' But, there's no way."

This smaller theater braced for big crowds Wednesday evening and opening weekend.

"We had a great audience last night for when we opened the film, a very excited audience, a very large audience, and you can definitely see the excitement from the people here to see this great franchise.," said Mike McCracke, the director of theater operations.

"Mission Impossible" is produced by Paramount Pictures, the parent company of CBS News Philadelphia.