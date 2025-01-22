Missing 92-year-old woman found dead in unlocked car; likely died of cold weather exposure, police say

Missing 92-year-old woman found in unlocked car likely died from cold exposure, police say

Missing 92-year-old woman found in unlocked car likely died from cold exposure, police say

Missing 92-year-old woman found in unlocked car likely died from cold exposure, police say

A 92-year-old woman who was reported missing on Sunday was found dead in her neighborhood days later, according to Philadelphia police.

The woman, who suffered from dementia, was reported missing from the Wynnefield section of West Philadelphia.

Then around 4 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to the 1700 block of Georges Lane for a report of an elderly woman found dead, Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

"She was found in the back of a neighbor's unlocked car on the same block where she lived," Small said early Wednesday morning.

The woman's cause of death is subject to an autopsy but police believe she died from cold-weather exposure. She was wearing a jacket and winter clothing, Small said.

Temperatures in the city dropped to single digits overnight with a wind chill making it feel even colder.

The woman lived with family and had been reported missing before, Small added.