Recovery mission for missing girl Li'najah Brooker swept away in Chester Creek enters Day 4

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) - Crews will return to Chester Creek Tuesday morning for a fourth day of searching for Li'najah Brooker, a 6-year-old girl from Chester, Delaware County, who fell into the rain-swollen creek Saturday.

Search crews said they had just three hours to find Brooker alive. Crews will be back in the water at 9 a.m. Tuesday to resume the search for her body.

While Brooker is presumed dead, fire officials said they will be using every resource available to bring the girl home.

On Monday morning, Chester fire officials launched a new boat, equipped with sonar technology, in their search for the girl. The new equipment is from the Pennsylvania State Police.

Crews previously had issues gaining access to the creek because their boats were too large, but they now have more flexibility with the sonar device and new boat.

Brooker went missing Saturday night after fire officials said she fell into Chester Creek while playing with her cousin at a neighborhood park.

Among those searching for Brooker is Fire Commissioner John-Paul Shirley, who is among the first responders on the search boat.

"I'm going to exhaust every option that I have in order to find her and bring her back to her family," Paul Shirley said Monday. "This now gives us the ability to almost see underwater in a way we weren't able to before. There's really deep parts. I basically want to check with as much certainty as we can that she is not in the creek."

Chester fire officials said Chester Creek can be as deep as 30 feet in some areas.

The search will resume Tuesday morning, and officials said they'll be bringing in scent canines to help.