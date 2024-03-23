Search and rescue mission ongoing in Delaware County after child fell into Chester Creek

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- A search and rescue mission is ongoing in Chester after a 6-year-old girl fell into Chester Creek, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Officials told CBS News Philadelphia they received a 911 call reporting that a child fell into Chester Creek on Saturday.

The Chester Bureau of Fire is currently working on a search and rescue operation in connection with Delaware County's water rescue team. The Coast Guard has a small boat on the scene along with a chopper searching the area.

It's unclear at this time how the child fell into the water.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.