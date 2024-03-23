Watch CBS News
Search and rescue mission ongoing in Delaware County after child fell into Chester Creek

By Madeleine Wright, Alex Torres

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- A search and rescue mission is ongoing in Chester after a 6-year-old girl fell into Chester Creek, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. 

Officials told CBS News Philadelphia they received a 911 call reporting that a child fell into Chester Creek on Saturday. 

The Chester Bureau of Fire is currently working on a search and rescue operation in connection with Delaware County's water rescue team. The Coast Guard has a small boat on the scene along with a chopper searching the area. 

It's unclear at this time how the child fell into the water. 

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

First published on March 23, 2024 / 8:40 PM EDT

