Mike Trout-signed Little League baseball sells for over $15K
A Mike Trout signed and game-used baseball from nearly 20 years ago sold for over $15,000 in an auction over the weekend.
The winning bid for the 2004 Babe Ruth League baseball was $15,600, according to the New Jersey-based auction house Robert Edward Auctions.
Trout was 11 years old when he hit a home run during a Millville Babe Ruth League game on June 27, 2004.
The ball was authenticated by James Spence Authentication and included a notarized letter of provenance from Trout's uncle.
A picture of Trout kneeling in uniform accompanied the ball. According to the auction house, the photo is considered one of the earliest of Trout in a baseball uniform.
Now 31, the Millville, New Jersey native is already considered by many a shoo-in for the Baseball Hall of Fame.
Trout is a 10-time MLB All-Star, three-time American League MVP and a nine-time Silver Slugger award winner.
He has a career Wins Abovement Replacement of 83.3 by Baseball-Reference and 83.5 by FanGraphs.
Meanwhile, Trout announced last month he's teaming up with Tiger Woods to bring a new golf course to Vineland, New Jersey.
for more features.