Mike Trout-signed Little League baseball sells for over $15K

By Tom Dougherty

/ CBS Philadelphia

A Mike Trout signed and game-used baseball from nearly 20 years ago sold for over $15,000 in an auction over the weekend.

The winning bid for the 2004 Babe Ruth League baseball was $15,600, according to the New Jersey-based auction house Robert Edward Auctions.

Trout was 11 years old when he hit a home run during a Millville Babe Ruth League game on June 27, 2004.

Mike Trout
Robert Edward Auctions

The ball was authenticated by James Spence Authentication and included a notarized letter of provenance from Trout's uncle.

A picture of Trout kneeling in uniform accompanied the ball. According to the auction house, the photo is considered one of the earliest of Trout in a baseball uniform.

Now 31, the Millville, New Jersey native is already considered by many a shoo-in for the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Trout is a 10-time MLB All-Star, three-time American League MVP and a nine-time Silver Slugger award winner.

He has a career Wins Abovement Replacement of 83.3 by Baseball-Reference and 83.5 by FanGraphs.

Meanwhile, Trout announced last month he's teaming up with Tiger Woods to bring a new golf course to Vineland, New Jersey.

