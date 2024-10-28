Person of interest wanted in homicide of missing woman found inside Northeast Philadelphia garage, police say

Person of interest wanted in connection with homicide of missing woman in Northeast Philadelphia

Philadelphia police are searching for a person of interest in connection with the homicide of a 53-year-old woman after her body was found wrapped in a blanket inside a garage in Northeast Philly.

Miguel Aguilar is wanted as a person of interest in the death of Ivelisse Lugo, a 53-year-old woman who was found dead wrapped inside a blanket and towel on Sunday, Oct. 27.

Officers went to Lugo's home on the 5900 block of Elsinore Street in the city's Crescentville section after she was reported missing on Saturday. Officers returned Sunday and found her body inside the garage. Police said she had been stabbed in the back.

Lugo was last seen Saturday, Oct. 27 at 8:15 a.m.

Police initially said on Sunday that Lugo might have been in the company of her estranged husband, who drives a 2006 Chevrolet Express cargo van, with a cross on the rear door and Pennsylvania tag number ZRR-4023.

On Monday, police didn't confirm that Aguilar is Lugo's estranged husband, however, the two had a relationship, according to police sources.

Aguilar is believed to be driving the 2006 Chevrolet Express cargo van. According to police, the van has a roof rack, a cross decal on the driver's side door and is missing paint along the passenger side roof.

Police believe Aguilar could be driving a white 2006 Chevrolet Express cargo van with a Pennsylvania tag number of ZRR-4023. The van has a roof rack, missing paint and a cross decal on the driver's side door and missing paint along the passenger side roof, according to police. Philadelphia Police Department

Anyone with information about Aguilar's whereabouts is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's homicide detectives at 215-686-3334. Tips can be submitted anonymously at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

Currently, U.S. Marshals aren't involved in the search for Aguilar. Police are offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.