Kids wrote letters to Santa, now two Philadelphia-area orgs are delivering the presents they asked for

By Wakisha Bailey

/ CBS Philadelphia

Mighty Writers and Santa For a Day team up, deliver gifts mentioned in kids' letters to Santa
Christmas is less than a week away but good little boys and girls are getting early gifts.

The organizations Santa for a Day and Mighty Writers are delivering presents to hundreds of local children throughout South Jersey and Philadelphia.

Children ages 5-12 have written letters to Santa. With a little help, Santa is making special deliveries to more than 263 children.

"The kids write letters to Santa, they can ask for three things: it can be a toy an educational item or something from their family. It's like Christmas morning with 30 kids in a room," said Grace Bernicker with Mighty Writers.

