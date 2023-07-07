Delco sisters who live on same street give birth to sons on same day in same Wynnewood hospital

PA sisters give birth in same hospital on the same day

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) -- Two sisters give birth on the same day, on the same floor of the same Montgomery County Hospital.

The synced-up sisters, who also live on the same street, both delivered boys at Lankenau Hospital in Wynnewood.

It was a schedule that took two Delco moms by surprise.

Michelle Hilferty was visiting her older sister Monica Hogan at the hospital when after Hogan went into labor the previous day with her son, Ryan.

"Then he was born by 5:57 a.m. [on] the next morning -- Monday morning," Hogan said.

When Hilferty arrived to support her sister, she was not a patient -- yet.

"I had actually scheduled my induction for our due date that upcoming Friday," Hilferty said.

What Hilferty didn't know was that just hours later, she would be packing back up and heading back to Lankenau.

"It came on really strong and really fast, and we were at the hospital in less than an hour from when my contractions started," Hilferty said.

"Then I started telling the nurses and whoever came in that, 'yeah, I think my sister is in triage,'" Hogan said.

Then a nurse made a phone call.

"She said, 'Not only are you going to be on the 5th floor but we saved the room right next door," Hilferty said.

After being born on the same day at the hospital, on the same floor, the cousins now live on the same street.

"It's just going to be exciting to see the friendships they make and the bond that they have," Hilferty said.