Man killed by police after shooting 3 officers in Northeast Philadelphia identified

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man who was fatally shot by Philadelphia police after opening fire on officers was identified on Thursday.

Michael Hwang, 42, allegedly shot three police officers and another man inside a home in Northeast Philadelphia while wearing a ballistic vest before he was killed by authorities.

Police said Hwang had a 40 caliber Glock pistol loaded with 11 live rounds inside an extended magazine with a 22-round capacity. He also had two loaded magazines inside his back pants pocket, police said.

The shooting happened on the 7500 block of Whitaker Avenue on Wednesday just after 7 p.m.

Police said the shootout with Hwang started after a domestic incident inside a home involving a video game.

After Hwang shot a man in the face inside the home -- the uncle of his 12-year-old son -- police claim he failed to comply with commands to drop his weapon outside of the property. The uncle is currently in critical but stable condition at Abington Hospital, police said.

Police said two officers were shot in their legs, while a sergeant was struck in their left hand. Two of the officers who were shot and another police sergeant returned fire and killed Hwang, authorities said. He was pronounced dead on the scene by personnel from the Philadelphia Fire Department.

Two of the officers have since been released from Jefferson Torresdale Hospital while the third remains hospitalized.

The identities of the officers is not known at this time.