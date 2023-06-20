Uber driver fatally shot in North Philadelphia leaves behind wife, 3 kids

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An Uber Driver was shot and killed by a stray bullet last week while he was driving a passenger in North Philadelphia.

The teen passenger was not hurt.

The driver, Michael Almonte, was a husband and father of three young children. His family says they are struggling to accept what happened.

"After this tragedy, everything is going to be very different," Migdalis Luna, Almonte's cousin, said in an interview Monday night.

Last Wednesday night, Almonte, 34, was driving for Uber near 13th Street and West Lehigh Avenue when he was struck by a bullet one time in the head. He died from his injuries at Temple University Hospital.

"This is difficult for everyone in my family," Ydelky Almonte, the victim's aunt, said.

As police continue to investigate a motive, a female passenger who was not injured, told police shots were fired "all of sudden and for no reason."

Luna and Ydelky Almonte told CBS News Philadelphia they believe the 34-year-old was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.

"He was such a hard worker. He was always working. He was a good father. He was a good husband," Luna said.

Michael Almonte leaves behind a wife and three young children. His family says the grief has been hard to bear.

"The house here doesn't feel the same. Everybody is devastated how quick it happened," Luna said. "It's been very difficult to wake up everyday and not see him and to know that we are not going to see him again."

For now, as the search for the shooter continues, the family is leaning on their faith to get through.

"We are just praying that he is in a better place and praying for strength," Luna said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Philadelphia police.