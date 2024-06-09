Phillies fall to the Mets in Game 2, closing out the 2-game MLB London Series

Bryson Stott says Phillies are "loving" their time abroad for London Series

LONDON (AP) -- Catcher Luis Torrens turned Nick Castellanos' bases-loaded slow roller in front of the plate into a game-ending double play, and the New York Mets hung on to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-5 on Sunday for a split of their two-game London Series.

New York rallied from a 4-3 ninth-inning deficit against José Alvarado (1-3), who blew a save for the second time in 13 chances.

Philadelphia Phillies' David Dahl, left, reacts with Kyle Schwarber (12) after hitting a solo home run off New York Mets pitcher Dedniel Núñez during the seventh inning in a London Series baseball game at The London Stadium, in London, Sunday, June 9, 2024. Kirsty Wigglesworth / AP

Mark Vientos hit an RBI single on a two-hopper that third baseman Alex Bohm tried to backhand, Pete Alonso forced in a run when he was hit on a thigh by a cutter and catcher J.T Realmuto allowed a run-scoring passed ball that put the Mets ahead 6-4.

Reed Garrett (6-2) allowed his first two batters to reach in the bottom half, Bryce Harper loaded the bases with a single off Drew Smith and Alec Bohm forced in a run with a walk.

Castellanos tipped the ball in front of the plate, and Torrens grabbed it, stepped back on the plate for a forceout as pinch-runner Garrett Stubbs tried to slide home with the tying run. Torrens then threw to first, where Pete Alonso fell as he stretched for the final out, giving Smith his second save.

Pinch-hitter Dave Dahl had broken a 3-3 tie in the seventh with a home run off Dedniel Núñez for the Phillies, a major league-best 45-20. Philadelphia won Saturday's opener 7-2 as Major League Baseball came to London for the third time.

Bohm grounded into a run-scoring double play with the bases loaded in the first, and Philadelphia opened a 3-0 lead in the fourth. Castellanos chugged around third on Edmundo Sosa's double and scored when the relay throw bounced on the turf and just over the glove of Torrens, and Whit Merrifield followed with an RBI single off Jose Quintana.

New York (28-36) tied the score in the sixth after loading the bases against former Met Taijuan Walker. Brandon Nimmo hit an RBI double off Gregory Soto and J.D. Martinez followed with a two-run single.

Walker, who had shoulder soreness earlier in season, allowed two runs and two hits in 5 2/3 innings. Quintana gave up three runs and six hits in 3 2/3 innings.

FUN & GAMES

Instead of throwing out the ceremonial first pitch, Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney and his wife, actress Kaitlin Olson, did a " ceremonial double play." Olson rolled the ball to McElhenney at short, he threw to Chase Utley at second, and the former Phillies All-Star fired a strike to Harper at first.

The Phillie Phanatic dressed as a Beefeater to serve tea to the ESPN broadcasting crew. Attendance was 55,074.

The Phillie Phanatic wears a costume with the likeness of a British guard prior during the middle of the third inning in a London Series baseball game between the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies at The London Stadium, in London, Sunday, June 9, 2024. Kirsty Wigglesworth / AP

TRAINER'S ROOM

Phillies: Trea Turner (hamstring) "did very well" running on a grass soccer field next to the stadium Saturday, Thomson said. "We'll start ramping it up in Boston again." The two-time All-Star shortstop fielded grounders and hit in the cages.

Mets: OF Starling Marte was out of the lineup a day after not making a catch in right field. Manager Carlos Mendoza said the plan coming into London was to limit the 35-year-old to one game on the artificial turf because of a knee issue.

UP NEXT

Phillies: RHP Zack Wheeler (7-2, 2.33) is expected Tuesday's opener of a three-game series at Boston.

Mets: RHP Tylor Megill (1-2, 3.00) is set to start Tuesday against visiting Miami.