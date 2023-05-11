Rock, rock, who's there?: Experts confirm a meteorite in Hopewell Township
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- The experts have weighed in and confirmed a meteorite did, in fact, make landfall in Hopewell Township earlier this week.
The College of New Jersey's Department of Physics says the rock is a 2.2-pound stony chondrite meteorite.
They say about 1,100 have ever been found and are known to scientists.
This one will likely be dubbed the Titusville, NJ meteorite.
