Rock, rock, who's there?: Experts confirm a meteorite in Hopewell Township

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- The experts have weighed in and confirmed a meteorite did, in fact, make landfall in Hopewell Township earlier this week.

The College of New Jersey's Department of Physics says the rock is a 2.2-pound stony chondrite meteorite.

They say about 1,100 have ever been found and are known to scientists.

This one will likely be dubbed the Titusville, NJ meteorite.

