Rock, rock, who's there?: Experts confirm a meteorite in Hopewell Township

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- The experts have weighed in and confirmed a meteorite did, in fact, make landfall in Hopewell Township earlier this week.

The College of New Jersey's Department of Physics says the rock is a 2.2-pound stony chondrite meteorite.

TCNJ physics professor Nate Magee confirmed today that the object that recently crashed landed into a home not far from campus is, indeed, from outer space.



They say about 1,100 have ever been found and are known to scientists.

This one will likely be dubbed the Titusville, NJ meteorite.