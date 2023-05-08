Watch CBS News
Police: Possible meteorite strikes home in Hopewell Township, New Jersey

By Tom Ignudo

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- A metallic object believed to be a meteorite struck the roof of a home Monday in Hopewell Township, New Jersey, police said. 

The incident happened at a home located on Old Washington Crossing Pennington Road just after 1 p.m.

Police said the home was occupied at the time, but there were no injuries reported. 

Authorities said the object is about 4 inches by 6 inches. It's an oblong shape and appears metallic, according to police. 

Police said the possible meteorite penetrated the roof, the ceiling and then impacted the hardwood floor before coming to a rest. 

Officials have contacted several other agencies to help positively identify the object. 

The possible meteorite might be related to a current meteor shower called the Eta Aquariids, police said.

The incident is under investigation. 

